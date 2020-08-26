AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) VP Sells $721,600.00 in Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $721,600.00.
NYSE AGCO opened at $71.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average is $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 100.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.20.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in AGCO by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Melius raised AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AGCO from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.
About AGCO
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.
