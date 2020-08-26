AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) VP Sells $721,600.00 in Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $721,600.00.

NYSE AGCO opened at $71.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average is $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 100.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.20.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in AGCO by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Melius raised AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AGCO from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

