Afya (AFYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Afya to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. Afya had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, analysts expect Afya to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFYA shares. Banco Santander downgraded shares of Afya to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered Afya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Afya from $33.00 to $24.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Afya in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Afya has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.79.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

