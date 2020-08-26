Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 852 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 77,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 88.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 7.9% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 44,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of DCI opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average is $45.84. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $62,800.00. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. Insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $1,420,636 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.