Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 800 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 38,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

