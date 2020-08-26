Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 4,757 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 54,204 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 17.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,219,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,131,000 after acquiring an additional 123,740 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 328.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.27. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.