Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 136,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $148.67 on Wednesday. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.01 and a 200-day moving average of $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.