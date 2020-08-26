Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 6,413 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Capital One Financial cut Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.16.

HST opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

