Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2,966.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,688,000 after acquiring an additional 562,697 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,695,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,461,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $95.59 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $99.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.83.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.