Advisory Services Network LLC Has $743,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,131,000 after buying an additional 269,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 812,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,025,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 757,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,104,000 after buying an additional 195,761 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 288,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,332,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 249,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after buying an additional 30,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $142.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.96. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.68 and a 1 year high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

