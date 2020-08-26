Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,000.

VONG opened at $227.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $131.88 and a 52 week high of $227.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.86.

