Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91,288 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $102.64 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

