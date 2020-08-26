Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 4,651 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 226.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6,767.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,458,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after buying an additional 2,422,648 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7,396.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after buying an additional 290,617 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,094,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,692,000 after buying an additional 287,974 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,791,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,576,000 after buying an additional 271,110 shares during the period.

Shares of IYG stock opened at $127.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $86.42 and a 52-week high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

