Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JMP Securities cut Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.11.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $143.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $776.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 33.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 79.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $130,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

