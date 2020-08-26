Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Short Interest Update

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 737,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $4,820,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,432,226.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 108,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on XLRN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.57.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 0.75. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.52.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

