Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.
Shares of AXDX stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $763.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.84. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4,446.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 181,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.
About Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.
