Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $763.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.84. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.

In other news, insider Romney Humphries sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,184,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 405,447 shares of company stock worth $3,868,368. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4,446.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 181,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

