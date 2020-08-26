ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Stake Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,878,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,091 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $68,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in ABM Industries by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 33.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 307.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 33,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

In related news, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $131,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $28,231.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $185,748. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.26.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. ABM Industries’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. CL King raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Sidoti cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.