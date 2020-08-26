Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €27.20 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) received a €27.20 ($32.00) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.34 ($25.10).

Shares of ARL opened at €18.90 ($22.24) on Monday. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a twelve month high of €31.90 ($37.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.55.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

