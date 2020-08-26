A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $8.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.20 and a beta of 0.86. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $9.21.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $103,886.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,012.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 24,622 shares of company stock worth $171,416 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 409,429 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 109.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 655,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 343,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 119.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 334,946 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,369,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 294,880 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

