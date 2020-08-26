9,900 Shares in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after buying an additional 24,836,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $870,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507,161 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,551,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,869,439 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $275,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $547,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,212 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.13. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Eckert bought 15,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.