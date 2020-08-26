89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETNB. BTIG Research began coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of 89bio from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get 89bio alerts:

Shares of ETNB opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. 89bio has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $47.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 109,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $7,562,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in 89bio by 998.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.