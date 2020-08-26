8,857 Shares in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 474.7% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE SPG opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.24. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.