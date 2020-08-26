8,055 Shares in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. grew its position in Virtusa by 753.8% in the first quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 1,444,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,898 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Virtusa by 452.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,050,000 after buying an additional 505,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Virtusa by 210.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after buying an additional 300,146 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Virtusa by 23.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,316,000 after buying an additional 123,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 79,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Virtusa from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Virtusa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

VRTU opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. Virtusa Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $52.81.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $301.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.20 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtusa Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

