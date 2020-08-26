7,725 Shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 27,895 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 202,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 55,880 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.29. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 36.79%. As a group, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 13,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $503,533.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 3,600 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $141,048.00. Insiders sold 33,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,328 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

