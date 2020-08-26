5,531 Shares in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $177.67 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.36.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

