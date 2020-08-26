5,400 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Purchased by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $762,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 66,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

STLD opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

