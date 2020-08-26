446 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Booking by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Booking by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Booking by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Booking by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Booking by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,853.80 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,727.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,605.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $23.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.26.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

