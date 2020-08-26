4,312 Shares in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 175.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNKN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $74.66 on Wednesday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.68.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

In other news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $546,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

