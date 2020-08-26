4,028 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEIS opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.98. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $82.26.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 152.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $367,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,715. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

