3,900 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Bought by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 38.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAS. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

Shares of HAS opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $123.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

