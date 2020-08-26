3,690 Shares in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Bought by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in J M Smucker by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 873.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in J M Smucker by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 503,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after buying an additional 27,094 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in J M Smucker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in J M Smucker by 281.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.62.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,433 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.