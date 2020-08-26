3,250 Shares in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) Purchased by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NVE as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVE by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE in the first quarter valued at $100,000. THB Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 21.4% in the first quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 20,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in NVE by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVE during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of NVE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

NVEC stock opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. NVE Corp has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The company has a market cap of $259.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

