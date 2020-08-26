3,250 Shares in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Acquired by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Fox Factory by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 48.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory stock opened at $106.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.77. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.27.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 1,115 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $118,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $4,228,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,168 shares of company stock worth $8,360,337. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FOXF shares. BidaskClub upgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

