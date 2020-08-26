30,091 Shares in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of News by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of News by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. News Corp has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.47.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

