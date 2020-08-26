21,992 Shares in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Harsco by 217.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harsco by 770.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Harsco by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $447.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.25 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

