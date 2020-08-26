1,950 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Bought by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 141.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 102.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 11.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hologic by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,628,000 after buying an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hologic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 418,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,684,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $73.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

