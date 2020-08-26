1,750 Shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Bought by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ALXN opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $121.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.08 and its 200-day moving average is $102.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALXN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
