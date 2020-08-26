1,750 Shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Bought by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALXN opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $121.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.08 and its 200-day moving average is $102.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALXN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

