150 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Booking by 32.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking stock opened at $1,853.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,727.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,605.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $23.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.26.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

