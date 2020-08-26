$133.35 Million in Sales Expected for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) to announce sales of $133.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.60 million. Nextgen Healthcare posted sales of $134.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full year sales of $543.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.20 million to $565.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $570.05 million, with estimates ranging from $557.30 million to $594.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nextgen Healthcare.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $130.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

In other news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $25,648.56. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,896,000 after purchasing an additional 135,946 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,316,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 959,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 189,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 56,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 42,563 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextgen Healthcare stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. Nextgen Healthcare has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

