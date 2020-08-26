13,136 Shares in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,136 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of South State by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 8.7% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of South State by 19.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of South State by 43.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. ValuEngine lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

In other South State news, Director David G. Salyers purchased 2,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 2,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. South State Corp has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.56. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.00.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that South State Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.