1,200 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Acquired by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 14,285.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 13.2% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $1,414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,262 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total transaction of $908,428.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,254 shares of company stock worth $8,142,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $132.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.21. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $185.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.72 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

