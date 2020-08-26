11,956 Shares in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHH. UBS Group upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $2,458,212.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 21.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CHH opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $109.26. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.71.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.68 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 426.09% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

