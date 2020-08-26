$11.85 Million in Sales Expected for Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) will post $11.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.70 million and the highest is $12.00 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $10.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $47.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.70 million to $48.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $47.65 million, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $48.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 13.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director W Glenn Hogan purchased 18,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $206,393.00. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 348,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 913.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMST opened at $10.75 on Friday. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $71.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

