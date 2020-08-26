10,000 Shares in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,255,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 9.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 120.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the period.

NYSE VLRS opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.83 million, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 2.27. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

