-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Polarityte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.21). Polarityte reported earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Polarityte.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 179.96% and a negative net margin of 1,152.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on PTE shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE opened at $1.27 on Friday. Polarityte has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTE. FMR LLC bought a new position in Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at $24,884,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter worth $377,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter worth $208,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Polarityte by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 189,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Polarityte by 76.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 135,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

