-$0.12 EPS Expected for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Anaplan also reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 48.56% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Anaplan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.42.

Anaplan stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $63.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 52,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,421,582.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,571 shares in the company, valued at $36,254,101.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,489,305.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,047.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,832 shares of company stock valued at $14,759,699. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $914,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Anaplan by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,819,000 after buying an additional 421,430 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. AXA increased its stake in Anaplan by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,001,000 after buying an additional 59,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

