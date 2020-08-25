ZTCoin Price Hits $0.0490 (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. ZTCoin has a total market cap of $13.68 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One ZTCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00042571 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $652.38 or 0.05691385 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00049984 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZTCoin is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

