Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZM. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.57.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $282.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $295.97. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,660.47, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of -1.51.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $81,637,418.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 25,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $5,195,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 795,237 shares of company stock worth $182,342,568 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after buying an additional 6,390,753 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,612,000 after buying an additional 4,706,193 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,856,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,519,000 after buying an additional 662,543 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,253,000 after buying an additional 1,925,382 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.