ZeuxCoin Price Reaches $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $53,037.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.97 or 0.05661509 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00048724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

