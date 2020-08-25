Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) versus RESAAS Services (NYSE:RSASF) Financial Survey

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Zendesk alerts:

This table compares Zendesk and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk -19.24% -22.55% -6.13% RESAAS Services -477.84% -331.81% -187.54%

98.8% of Zendesk shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Zendesk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Zendesk has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of -0.55, meaning that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zendesk and RESAAS Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk 0 5 13 0 2.72 RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zendesk presently has a consensus target price of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.65%. Given Zendesk’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zendesk is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zendesk and RESAAS Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk $816.42 million 12.23 -$169.65 million ($1.19) -72.66 RESAAS Services $610,000.00 29.68 -$2.36 million N/A N/A

RESAAS Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zendesk.

Summary

Zendesk beats RESAAS Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a customer relationship management platform; Zendesk Embeddables, which allow developers to embed support, chat, and guide experiences on the Web and within mobile applications; and Zendesk application platform interfaces and Apps. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, Asia, and South America. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine. It provides its tools and functionality primarily to owners of real estate brokerage firms and brokers, licensed real estate agents, and realtors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. RESAAS Services Inc. is a subsidiary of The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.