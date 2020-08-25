Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to “Buy”

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Get Sasol alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SSL. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sasol to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC cut Sasol to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

NYSE SSL traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $8.77. 40,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sasol has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $22.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 755.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sasol by 49.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sasol in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

Further Reading: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sasol (SSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.